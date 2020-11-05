Gambia: Asky Airlines Resumes Flight to Destination Gambia Today

As Destination Gambia is set to resume tourism session for 2020 winter tourism season, the latest airline to announce its readiness to resume flights to the destination is ASKY Airlines.

Information from Adama Njie, director of Marketing Gambia Tourism Board says in a statement from the management of the airlines "that ASKY, the Pan African Airlines is pleased to resume flights to Banjul, effective 5 November, 2020."

According to the airlines scheduled, Mr. Adama said "the Pan African Airlines operation is Accra to Banjul flights scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday respectively."

He noted that the complete schedule and fares, according to the ASKY Airlines statement, are available in all GDS for sale.

"This is good news for the destination especially now that the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Gambia Tourism Board is working vigorously on regional tourism," Mr. Adama noted.

Meanwhile ASKY Airlines hub is at Lome - Tokoin Airport, Togo. It begins its operational flights to Gambia in 2010.

