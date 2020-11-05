Gambia: Asky Airlines Resumes Flight to Destination Gambia Today

5 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

As Destination Gambia is set to resume tourism session for 2020 winter tourism season, the latest airline to announce its readiness to resume flights to the destination is ASKY Airlines.

Information from Adama Njie, director of Marketing Gambia Tourism Board says in a statement from the management of the airlines "that ASKY, the Pan African Airlines is pleased to resume flights to Banjul, effective 5 November, 2020."

According to the airlines scheduled, Mr. Adama said "the Pan African Airlines operation is Accra to Banjul flights scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday respectively."

He noted that the complete schedule and fares, according to the ASKY Airlines statement, are available in all GDS for sale.

"This is good news for the destination especially now that the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Gambia Tourism Board is working vigorously on regional tourism," Mr. Adama noted.

Meanwhile ASKY Airlines hub is at Lome - Tokoin Airport, Togo. It begins its operational flights to Gambia in 2010.

Speeding car renders all passengers in critical condition

Appeal case for 7 treason convicts set for judgment

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.