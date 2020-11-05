Gambia: Barrow Says Unannounced Visit Is Not a Witch-Hunt

5 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 4 November 2020: President Adama Barrow on Wednesday embarked on a surprise visit to various government Ministries at the Quadrangle which he said is not a "witch-hunt" but a monitoring exercise.

Accompanied by the Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service and the Secretary to Cabinet, the President visited the Personnel Management Office (PMO), the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Ministry of Local Government and Lands, Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Ministry of Finance.

At the PMO, the President tasked the Permanent Secretary to lead the efforts in instilling discipline in the Civil Service by encouraging punctuality and regularity at work.

"You are given a responsibility in a position of trust and discipline is something that you shouldn't compromise," he stated.

While inspecting the Records Office at the PMO, the President raised concerns about the safety of the documents and challenges in accessing them on time. Permanent Secretary Jawara was quick to say that they have already initiated the process of transitioning to electronic record keeping.

In all the offices the President visited, his message was clear, "work for the interest of The Gambia and not for Adama Barrow." He interacted with the staff and encouraged them to be disciplined, productive, and honest in the execution of their duties.

At the Lands Ministry, President Barrow engaged both the Permanent Secretary and Minister on the issue of land disputes. Permanent Secretary Sanyang, however, assured him that they were in consultation with the Justice Ministry to ensure the enforcement of court rulings in lands disputes.

Stressing that there is need to resolve pending land disputes, President Barrow said: "We are in a democracy and the courts are independent. I believe the judgements delivered are right and must be respected."

Covid-19: Gambia registers 1 new death

Speeding car renders all passengers in critical condition

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.