Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Death

The Gambia has registered one new covid-19 related death, according to the 185th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 2 November 2020 (published on the 3rd November 2020).

The latest death takes the total number of deaths in the country 120.

No new positive case was registered with the total positive cases since March at 3, 679.

At least 65 COVID-19 patients are currently in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

Ninety-four persons were discharged from self-isolation.

The country currently has 1 person in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 10 new cases, which bring its total number of positive cases to 15, 650. At least 15, 245 have recovered with 326 deaths and 78 under treatment.

