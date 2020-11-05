Gambia U-20 Intensifies Preparation for Wafu Cup

The Gambia U-20 team has intensified preparations for the 2020 WUFU Cup set to begin on 20 November 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

Matarr Mboge and his charges hampered West Coast Region Third Division League side Busumbala Sonjonding 5-0 in their first match played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum before defeating Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League One duo Gamtel and Gambia Armed Forces 2-1 and 3-1 in their second and third test matches played at the same venue.

Coach Mboge will be hoping to play more test games to prepare his team fit enough for the regional football championship.

Meanwhile, the 2020 WAFU cup will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

Badamosi debuts in Belgium First Division League