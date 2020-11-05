Gambia: Badamosi Debuts in Belgium First Division League

5 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Scorpions striker Mohammed Badamosi made his debut for his new Belgium club KV Kortrijk during their 1-1 away draw against Zulte-Waregem played on Monday.

The 21-year-old strike made his debut after being introduced in the 70th minute of the second half to be part of the buildup for his side'sequalizer in the dying minute of the game.

The Bundung-born player who landed in Belgium on Wednesday 28th October was signed earlier from Moroccan side FUS Rabat on a four-year contract which will end in 2024.

He was not immediately in Kortrijk, because his visa procedure was not completely in order.

After the game, The Gambian international twitted to expressed delight to have made his debut for the new top division side.

"Happy to start my journey with KV Kortrijk yesterday. Not the best result but we keep on fighting. Looking forward to achieving great things with the club Inshallah," he said.

The former Real de Banjul player made 55 appearances for FUS Rabat in the Botola Pro league, scoring six goals with four assists since joining the club from a Senegalese side four years ago.

Beakanyang holds marathon in support of Constitutional Reform

Gambia U-20 intensifies preparation for WAFU Cup

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.