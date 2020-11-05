Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Adibara (2), and, Shambuqo (2) in Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, three patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 429.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 484.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

5 November 2020