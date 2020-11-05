Kenya/Tanzania: Harambee Stars Ace Can't Wait for Dar es Salaam Derby

5 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan international Joash "Berlin Wall" Onyango is relishing the prospect of featuring in his first Dar es Salaam derby on Saturday.

The clash will see Onyango's Simba host eternal rivals Yanga SC at Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Saturday starting 5pm.

The 27-year-old joined "Wekundu wa Msimbazi" in August on a two-year deal from record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

"I can't comment much about the derby because this is my first season here and so far so good. However, I am ready to give it my all since it is a big and competitive match...I am looking forward to it.

"The fans have also started hyping the game and that is common with derbies, it's a big motivation to us," said Onyango.

The Harambee Stars defender has become the darling of Simba SC fans despite an early season jibe from opposing fans about his age and he has promised to continue with his impressive form on the pitch.

Since joining the club, Onyango has emerged as a key player having started in all the nine league fixtures so far this season.

The burly defender has been outstanding at the heart of Simba SC defence and the back four that also features the ever impressive Mohammed Hussein, veteran Shomari Kapombe and Ivorian Serge Wawa has conceded just four goals in the nine encounters.

Yanga, 27-time champions, have conceded just two goals while Azam just like Simba have also conceded four.

Simba SC under Belgium coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck have 19 points from nine matches while Yanga who are unbeaten this season sit top with 23 points from as many matches.

