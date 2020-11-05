Kenya: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises, As 1,008 More Test Positive

5 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Omondi

The national death toll from Covid-19 infections has risen to 1,072 after 21 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

At the same time, 1,008 people have tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 59,595. The latest cases are from a sample size of 6,038.

In his daily update on Covid-19, Kagwe also said 802 patients have recovered from the virus. Out of this number, 679 are from home-based care program while 123 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Recoveries

The CS said national recoveries now stand at 39,193 while cumulative tests is at 723,210.

Kagwe said from the cases, 972 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. In terms of genders, 616 are males and 392 are females with the youngest being a two-month old infant, while the oldest is 95 years old.

The latest cases were recorded in Nairobi 417, Mombasa 87, Kiambu 51, Kajiado 48, Nakuru 35, Kisumu 32, Kakamega 32, Trans Nzoia 26, Kilifi 24, Nyandarua 23, Kericho 23, Uasin Gishu 23, Nyamira 21 and Machakos 20.

Other cases were recorded in Migori 16, Nyeri 15, Murang'a 14, Turkana 13, Siaya 10, Mandera 9, Busia 8, Meru 7, Kisii 7, West Pokot 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Makueni 6, Homa Bay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Embu 4, Nandi 3, Kririnyaga 2, Bomet 2 and Bungoma 2. Baringo, Wajir, Kwale and Taita Taveta recorded a single case each.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.