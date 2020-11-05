Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MP Dies

5 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

GLEN VIEW North and MDC Alliance legislator Kennedy Dinar has died.

The MDC Alliance announced on twitter Thursday that the lawmaker died in the morning at Chitungwiza General Hospital after a short illness.

"The MDC Alliance is saddened to announce the passing on of Hon. Kennedy Dinar, MP for Glen View North at Chitungwiza General Hospital today after a short illness.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the Dinar family on this untimely loss. We have lost a dedicated and loyal cadre," read the statement by MDC Alliance.

The MP's death comes barely a week after another former MDC MP Fanny Chirisa died.

Chirisa was a member of the National Executive Council (NEC).

In September, another MDC Alliance MP MP Miriam Mushayi (Kuwadzana constituency) also died.

Last month, another MDC Alliance proportional representation MP for Harare, Anna Muyambo died after suffering a stroke.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.