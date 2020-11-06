Nigeria: No More Foreign Medical Trips for Buhari, Senate Warns State House Officials

5 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate on Thursday issued a strong warning to State House Officials that henceforth, President Muhammadu Buhari from embarking on foreign trips for medical attention.

According to the Senate, rather than allow President Buhari to jet out to seek medical attention and treatment, the government and statehouse officials should this year, put the State House Clinic in order for such purposes.

The warning was given by the Senator Danjuma La'ah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna South led Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before the panel to defend his 2021 budget estimates.

In its presentation, the State House official gave a budget of N19.7bnfor 2021, out of which N1.3bn was proposed for the State House Clinic.

In his reaction to the budget estimates, the Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Danjuma La'ah explained that though the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic, but that President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment again.

Speaking with Journalists after defending his budget, the Permanent Secretary promised to put necessary arrangements in place to meet to medical needs of the President and other top officials once the budget was approved.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.