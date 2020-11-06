Nigeria: Strange Deaths in Enugu - We've Sent Patients' Samples for Investigation - Govt

5 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following reports of alleged unusual deaths in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, the State Ministry of Health said it has collected samples from patients and sent to the National Reference Laboratory for investigation. Igbo-Eze North LGA shares a boundary with Kogi State.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, added that the State Rapid Response Team of the Ministry visited Igbo-Eze North LGA and met with the LGA Rapid Response Team, disclosing that "on-the-spot-check and outbreak investigation have revealed a number of deaths from an illness with symptoms suggestive of a disease of Public Health Importance".

Dr. Obi stated that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed "and is collaborating with the Enugu State Ministry of Health at the LGA to investigate and control the reports".

The Health Commissioner therefore assured the general public that the Ministry is on top of the situation and will continue to inform them as facts emerge.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.