Kenya: Govt Forms Special Squad to Deal With Covid-19 Protocol Breakers

5 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The government on Wednesday formed a special squad to deal with those who violate Covid-19 protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

The squad will include officials from the National Police Service and county inspectorate, who will ensure the Coronavirus containment measures are adhered to strictly.

Also to be included in the special team are members of the national administration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Wednesday when he addressed the nation after an extraordinary meeting with governors and imposed more measures and restrictions to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

So far, more than 1,000 people have died from the disease and the infection rate is on a sharp increase with the president vowing that this must be reversed.

President Kenyatta ordered all state officers to scale down operations and added that state and public officers over the age of 58 will be allowed to work remotely.

He said children in schools will continue with their learning and examinations under heightened measures with basic education set to resume in January.

he aso ordered that all learners be provided with face masks.

The head of state at the same time launched an initiative that will see those not wearing face masks denied all services.

Gatherings and rallies remain banned for 60 days and only town hall meetings will be allowed but must observe Covid-19 protocols to a third of the total population.

