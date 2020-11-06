Kenya/Comoros: Olunga Availability for Stars, Comoros Clash in Doubt Over Covid-19 Fears

5 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars could miss the services of striker Michael Olunga for the back to back AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Comoros on November 11 and 15.

This is after his Japanese club, Kashiwa Reysol announced that the entire team will head into a 10-day quarantine following at five positive Covid-19 cases in the team.

The club did not however announce the individuals that had contracted the virus but their Brazilian coach Nelsinho has already been confirmed as a positive case.

"We plan to quarantine at a hotel for about 10 days from Thursday." A short statement by the club reads.

"We will put the safety of everyone first, carry out PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests of all the staff, and resume the activities as soon as the safety is confirmed by the tests," the statement adds.

Reysol was scheduled to face Tokyo FC in a Levin Cup final on Saturday 7 November but that too has been canceled

"Due to the Coronavirus situation at Kashiwa Reysol, the 2020 J League YBC Levin Cup final between Kashiwa Reysol and FC Tokyo that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 7th has been canceled. The J-League will inform you of the alternative dates as soon as they are decided." A statement on the club's portal reads.

Meanwhile, other foreign-based stars are expected to start trooping into the Harambee Stats camp this evening.

