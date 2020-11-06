Kenya: Wazito Snatch Gor Mahia Highly-Rated Striker

5 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) moneybags Wazito FC have completed the signing of highly-rated striker Clinton Okoth from reigning champions Gor Mahia.

The lanky forward joins the top-tier side on a two-year contract. The club's head coach Fred Ambani has welcomed his signing.

"I am happy that he has joined us. He is a young quality striker who can get better with time. He is confident in front of the goal and as a former striker, I will sharpen him further. I have full confidence in his abilities," Ambani is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

Okoth joined Gor Mahia at the beginning of the 2019/20 season after impressing at second-tier side Migori Youth where he scored 14 goals.

He however found the going tough at the KPL giants and rarely featured for the team.

"It is a fresh start for him and if he's given a chance then he will definitely shine. He is a good striker and one to watch out for this coming season," Migori Youth chairman Aziz Abdi told Nairobi News.

Okoth could debut for Wazito faces as they face Zoo in a friendly match this afternoon in Kericho.

