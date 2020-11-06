Nigeria Records 180 New Coronavirus Infections

The 180 new cases were reported from 14 states

Nigeria recorded 180 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 63,508.

Meanwhile, no death was recorded from the disease in the last 24 hours, meaning that the fatality stays at 1, 155.

This is according to the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday night.

Of the 63,508 cases, 59,748 have been discharged across the country and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 673,183 tests have been carried out across Nigeria.

The 180 new cases were reported from 14 states. Thy are: Lagos (87), Oyo (51), FCT (12), Plateau (10), Edo (4), Ekiti (3), Ogun (3), Bauchi (2), Kaduna (2), Niger (2), Kano (1), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1)

With the latest figures, Lagos still leads in the number of confirmed cases with 21,570, followed by Abuja (6,177), Plateau (3,662), Oyo (3,512), Rivers (2,847), Edo (2,673), Kaduna (2,670), Ogun (2,064), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,753), Ondo (1,688), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (931), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (717).

Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (279), Anambra (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300 in at least three months.

But despite the declines, authorities have cautioned against relenting on safety protocols as countries in Europe brace for new lock downs.

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus.