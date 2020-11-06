Tanzania: Mwinyi Stresses Efficiency At Malindi Seaport

IN ensuring efficiency, including minimising congestion of containers at Zanzibar's main port of Malindi, Zanzibar's President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi has ordered for immediate use of the newly built warehouse at Saaten area, north of Stone Town.

Dr Mwinyi issued the orders after meeting with executives responsible for operations and service provision at the port where he made an impromptu visit on Tuesday, a day after being sworn-in as the new president of Zanzibar.

"Business as usual and laziness must come to an end. People need improved services, including handling of goods at the seaport," Dr Mwinyi said as he expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of cargo at the port.

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA)-Deputy Commissioner, Zanzibar Mr Mcha Hassan Mcha, and the acting Director of Operations- Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC), Mr Salum Udi promised to implement the orders (store goods at the warehouse) from Thursday, Novermber 5, 2020.

The meeting with executives from Zanzibar Ports Corporation and the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication, and Transport comes after the president made a visit on Tuesday at Malindi Port where he ordered officials to end container congestion.

He said port management was not doing enough in minimizing congestion of containers, which in most cases is caused by delays in clearance of goods.

"Poor handling of imports is also linked to price hike, because of waiting charges," he said.

The meeting aimed at finding ways on how to end congestion of containers carrying goods from abroad was held at the State House and attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Planning; Minister for Construction; and the Chief Secretary.

"In fact I am not happy with the operations at the seaport, you must be creative and active to ensure efficiency to your customers," noted Dr Mwinyi after inspecting a warehouse at Saaten which was constructed to ease congestion.

The President said, "I just want to see no container congestion at the seaport. I want authorities from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and ZPC collaborate and spare no efforts to clear the unnecessary congestions at the port."

Meanwhile, Mwinyi Talib Haji was sworn in as Attorney General on Thursday at the State House here, with President Dr Hussein Mwinyi administering the oath at a ceremony attended by several dignitaries.

His swearing-in came just one day after he was appointed on Tuesday.

Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji, the Attorney General (AG) for Zanzibar replaces Mr Said Hassan Said who served under the 7th phase government.

According to a press release from the State House signed by the Chief Secretary, Dr Abadulhamid Yahya Mzee, the AG's appointment is backed by section 55 (1) of the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984.

Prior to the appointment, Dr Haji was working as the deputy Permanent Secretary in the union Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation.

Meanwhile, the president has appointed Mr Suleiman Ahmed Salum who was the Assistant Director for Joint Financial Commission (JFC) as the President's Secretary, and Mr Nahaat Mohammed Mahfoudh as the new Director General of Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) with effect from Novermber 5, 2020.

This was Dr Hussein's first appointment after taking over as Zanzibar President last Monday. He won top position with 76.27 per cent of the valid votes in the highly contested general election.