Tanzania: Twiga Stars, U-17 Sparkle At Cosafa

TANZANIA started brightly their race to win COSAFA Cup titles after both the Senior Women team, Twiga Stars and the U-17 side won their openers at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The U-17 Girls won by a big margin when they pulverized Comoro with 5-1 blitz at the same Wolfson in Port Elizabeth, while Twiga Stars laboured to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at the same venue later in the evening.

Twiga Stars winner was netted by Kadosho Shekigenda in the 60th minute. Coached by Edna Lema, the U17 Girls punished Comoro in the one-sided game.

Aisha Masaka scored the opener for Tanzania in the 17th minute, but Comoro equalised it ten minutes later in the 26th minute through a spotkick.

Noussrat Miatoichi netted the equaliser for Comoro to make the teams finish the first half 1-1. Rehema Ramadhan scored the second goal for Tanzania in the 59th minute before Joyce Lema added the third in the 71st minute.

The fourth goal was Mwakinyonetted by Mwanamvua Haruna in the 82nd minute before Protasia Mbunda sealing a goal account when she netted the fifth in 88th minute.

In her post match briefing, the U-17 team Coach, Edna Lema said she was delighted with the hefty victory.

"I salute my players for the good performance. We could have scored more than five goals if my players had converted all scoring chances," she said. The U-17 team will face Zambia tomorrow.

The Zambian team defeated hosts South Africa 2-1 in their opening game. The senior team, Twiga Stars are pitted against Botswana.

The Cosafa Cup tournament for both Senior and the U-17 teams will climax on November 14th in Port Elizabeth.