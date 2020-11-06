Tanzania: TRA Seizes Over 10 Tonnes of Illegal Sugar in Mara

5 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ambrose Wantaigwa, Mara

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has seized a consignment of goods, including 14 tonnes of illegal imported sugar at Sirari Border in Tarime, Mara Region.

A Customs officer at Sirari Border Post, Mr Allan Maduhu, while briefing Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima during his impromptu tour of the border said among the goods seized during an operation mounted in late October were 9,000 litres of edible oil and hundreds of bags of cement worth over 200m / -.

He said using the Antismuggling Task Force in the area they had identified networks of unscrupulous traders who were using motorcyclists to smuggle goods across the Tanzanian-Kenyan border.

"Some traders use young motorcyclists to evade tax at the border," Mr Maduhu said.

The RC urged traders in Tarime to be patriotic by paying tax and avoiding the importation of illegal goods for it was to the detriment of economic growth.

