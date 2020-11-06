Tanzania: Former Minister Chami Set for Burial On Tuesday

FORMER Minister for Industry and Trade, who was at one time the Moshi Rural Member of Parliament through Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Cyril Chami died on Thursday and will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Head of Economic Department at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Dr Abogasti Moshi said the late Chami who was one of the lecturers at the department will be laid to rest at his home village of Manushi in Kibosho Ward, Kilimanjaro region.

He said burial arrangement was being held at the late Chami's residence in Nzuguni area, and last respects will be conducted on Monday at his Dodoma residence.

Dr Moshi said the late Chami was diagnosed with diabetes in February this year and was attending clinic as per schedules.

According to the Dodoma Regional Medical Officer, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, the late Chami was being treated at the hospital before his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital where he passed away on Thursday morning.

Dr Ibenzi said they had to shift the late Chami to Benjamin Mkapa after they realised that his kidney developed complications.

Dr Chami, an economist and former minister for trade and industries clinched the Moshi Rural as a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) seat in the 2005 parliamentary election.

He was appointed Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 2006, and subsequently moved to the position of Deputy Minister for Trade Industries and Marketing in 2008.