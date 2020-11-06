Tanzania: Let Us Maintain Peace, Religious Leaders Tell Tanzanians

DIFFERENT religious leaders presided over President John Magufuli's swearing in ceremony with prayers in Dodoma, praying to God to steer his leadership for the benefit of the country and its people.

Unanimously Muslim and Christian clerics called for peace and solidarity to dominate his reign and maintain the country's status of being the symbol of peace.

The Chief Sheikh, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir prayed for peace and calmness of the nation for the entire second term of President Magufuli.

"Bless this second term of the fifth phase government to be even better than the last, and let Tanzania become the nation that other nations will learn from in search of peace, refuge and development," he prayed.

Mufti Zubeir also implored for God's favor and wisdom to be bestowed over President Magufuli as he leads his people to another five years of more development of the country and its people.

Christian Council of Tanzania Chairman, Dr Alikisa Cheyo thanked God for the safe and fair elections and throughout the entire campaign period, as well as prayed for the nation's peace, and for its people to continue thriving spiritually and economically.

On his part, Archbishop Gervais Nyaisonga, apart from praying peace to reign over the nation, also prayed for wisdom, strength, reverence of the heart, perseverance and favor to be bestowed over the sworn in president so that he can steer the nation peacefully.

"Let not Tanzania enter into chaos, hatred, conflicts of any sort, including political, religious or economical. Let us continue to be known as the Island of Peace," he prayed.

Throughout the entire time of campaigns and the general election, religious leaders have been emphasizing on observing peace and tranquility.

On the other hand, the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) recently called on the international community to refrain from meddling into the country's internal political affairs.

They insisted that by doing so, they were likely to disrupt the country's peace, which Tanzania has been enjoying for many decades.

NRC which is a committee comprising religious leaders from different denominations countrywide, further took a swipe at a section of political leaders who have been issuing inflammatory statements by forcing people to engage in unlawful demonstrations, advising them to follow appropriate legal actions in pushing for their demands.

The clerics maintained that the election was free, fair, transparent and credible, calling on opposition leaders to support president elect Dr John Magufuli so that the country can move forward.

The NRC chairman also asked a section of the political class from the opposition to refrain from forcing their members and supporters to engage into unlawful demonstrations, insisting that it was high time the country remained united.

He was supported by NRC Dodoma Regional Chairman, Bishop Dr Evance Chande, who insisted: "We should understand that peace is not sold in shops or markets, because if it was, then some nations which are now in endless wars would have bought it immediately,"

He urged all Tanzanians to unite and collaborate with the current government to push for the country's agenda, which is development.

NRC Secretary General, Bishop Dr Osward Mlay said his committee was ready to help people who were not satisfied with the just concluded election in dialogue as well as advising them to follow proper legal procedures to address their grievances.

"We conducted several prayers for peace before the election, and we thank God that we had peaceful polls countrywide, and even as we speak, the country remains peaceful, therefore we need to support the government to push for development," he said.