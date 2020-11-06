Tanzania: Welcome JPM, Sports, Arts Bank On You for Growth

WE stakeholders and practitioners of sports and arts are delighted with the re-election of President John Magufuli as we bank on him to fast-track the growth of the sectors to the higher levels.

Already, in his first five-year term, sports and arts sectors have stamped a remarkable growth to the extent Tanzania has become the global powerhouse, for instance entertainment has become among the major sources of employment and revenues to the country.

We are all delighted to see him back as we believe he will do more better than the good things he has done in his first five- year reign as a head of state.

He said it broadly several times that the two sectors have contributed immensely to the growth of the country's economy and that of the Tanzanians.

President Magufuli had to tell all those involved in the two sectors that arts and culture grew by 13.7 per cent in 2018, and that is crystal clear when you see what the two sectors do globally.

He said in 2019, the sector grew by 11.2 per cent according to the report and it was the third in the highest growth rate.

His statement that Tanzanians should brace for more growth in sports and entertainment sectors in the coming five years is what gives us high hopes that the two sectors head for a new dawn in his 2020/25's presidency, because we hope more Tanzanians will get employment opportunities.

It is crystal clear that Tanzania during President Magufuli's five years reign, has made great strides even in sports sector, especially in football whose youth development programmes have made a sky-high success, most notably the Under-17 team, Serengeti Boys who qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Gabon, and went on later to win several regional level accolades.

Also brightened his presidency are the youthful Girls' U-17 team that won the CECAFA Under-17 tournament in Uganda, and the Kilimanjaro Queens who won back to back CECAFA Women Championship before being dethroned by Kenya late last year.

With him back in the bandwagon, we hope to see the completion of the hyper class stadium worth between 80m/- and 100m/- US dollars which can accommodate a seating capacity of between 85,000-105,000 spectators.

We congratulate our president and his team for a landslide victory that in simple words assures further growth of sports and arts activities.