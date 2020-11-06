South Africa: What to See At the FNB Art Joburg Fair

5 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karel Van Der Vyver

Innovation is at the forefront of this year's FNB Art Joburg fair, where local and international gallery walls will be accessible to all, for free.

This year's online FNB Art Joburg fair, from 6 November until 18 November, will merge art and technology, providing art lovers with an innovative virtual experience. The fair will be free and open to the general public.

Nicole Siegenthaler, fair manager, explains that, "(The fair's) team, like many individuals and businesses this year, has had to very quickly put aside what we know and brainstorm a new format. There, of course, have been some daunting moments but overall we've been inspired. And learning a lot about tech!

"It was important for us to work with technology, not in spite of it, to create a user-friendly experience. Although we've definitely been out of our comfort zone, it also feels we've been able to grow the platform in some exciting directions previously never imagined."

The online art fair will feature two sections - the main section and the Gallery LAB.

Main section

In the main section will be featured many well-known South African galleries like Everard Read, the Goodman Gallery and Gallery MOMO. However, there will also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.