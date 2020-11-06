South Africa: What to See At the FNB Art Joburg Fair

analysis

Innovation is at the forefront of this year's FNB Art Joburg fair, where local and international gallery walls will be accessible to all, for free.

This year's online FNB Art Joburg fair, from 6 November until 18 November, will merge art and technology, providing art lovers with an innovative virtual experience. The fair will be free and open to the general public.

Nicole Siegenthaler, fair manager, explains that, "(The fair's) team, like many individuals and businesses this year, has had to very quickly put aside what we know and brainstorm a new format. There, of course, have been some daunting moments but overall we've been inspired. And learning a lot about tech!

"It was important for us to work with technology, not in spite of it, to create a user-friendly experience. Although we've definitely been out of our comfort zone, it also feels we've been able to grow the platform in some exciting directions previously never imagined."

The online art fair will feature two sections - the main section and the Gallery LAB.

Main section

In the main section will be featured many well-known South African galleries like Everard Read, the Goodman Gallery and Gallery MOMO. However, there will also...