Nigeria: We're Tactically Ready to Resist Any Protest in Lagos, Police Warn

The Lagos State Police Command has expressed readiness to resist any form of protest, peaceful or otherwise, noting that the state was still smarting from the havoc wreaked on it in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that spread across the country.

The Command said the warning became necessary because the information from intelligence reports have it that there were plans by some persons to cause unrest in the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Superintendent Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement, noting that processions or gatherings under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos State would not be allowed.

Adejobi said based on reports gathered from relevant intelligence agencies, "some unpatrioric elements or group of people" have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state "which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive".

According to him, "Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either peaceful or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist.

"The police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace, which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.

"The Police Command, emphatically, warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident.

"We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order and public safety across the length and breadth of the state."

