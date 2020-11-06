Malawi/South Africa: Malawi Queens to Play in Three-Match Series Against South Africa

5 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

South Africa's SPAR Proteas have announced they will be playing a three-Test series against the Malawi Queens from 26 to 30 November in Rustenburg.

The matches will see two more international sides returning to court after England and New Zealand faced-off in Hamilton.

This will be the first time the two countries have met since the 2019 Africa Netball Africa Cup, which South Africa won in Cape Town last year.

Because of the current lockdown regulations and restrictions, the series will be played in a bubble environment with no spectators allowed.

According to the International Netball Federation South Africa and Malawi are ranked fifth and sixth in the world respectively and are currently the top two on the continent.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.