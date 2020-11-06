Kenya: Thumbs Up to Athlete of Year Award Nominees

The fact that four Kenyan athletes made the list of nominees for the World Athletics (WA) Athlete of the Year makes us very proud.

World 1,500 metres champion Timothy Cheruiyot is the only male Kenyan runner to make the 10-man shortlist. In the women's list World Half Marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir, Olympics 1500m champion Faith Chepng'etich and world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri made the cut.

Cheruiyot ran a world-leading time of 3:28.45 over 1,500m and was undefeated in three races in his specialty. Jepchirchir bagged the World Half Marathon title in Gydnia, Poland last month and twice broke the world 21km record for the women-only race, returning 1:05:34 and 1:05:16 respectively.

Two-time world 5,000m champion Obiri was undefeated in three races over 3,000m and 5,000m and ran a world-leading time of 8:22.54 over 3000m.

Olympics 1,500m champion Chepng'etich was also undefeated in five races over all distances and ran world-leading performances over 800m (1:57.68) and 1,000m (2:29.15).

However, as they say, it is not going to be a walk in the park for Kenya considering how their rivals have performed elsewhere.

Cheruiyot, for example, faces a herculean task to bag the award with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei tipped to be the front runner. Cheptegei broke world records in 5,000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00) and 5km on the roads (12:51) and was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

Despite stellar performance by our women, double world champion Hassan Sifan from the Netherlands among others could pose a major threat. Sifan set a world record of 18,930m in the one hour run and a European record of 29:36.67 over 10,000m, the fourth fastest performance in history.

That notwithstanding, we are hoping for the best especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

Even making the top five for some of our runners will be a major achievement.

The truth is that competition is not all about winning but how we impact on society.

Just the mention of the four Kenyans is enough to inspire budding athletes to take up the sport.

The shortlist means our athletes, despite the coronavirus troubles, punched above their weights to feature among the top 10 in the world.

This is no mean achievement and irrespective of the final results, they need to build up on that ahead of the Olympic Games next year.

But all said and done, I want to take this opportunity to wish all Kenyans the best of luck in the World Athletics Gala set for December 5.