Zimbabwe: Poptain Dates Anita in SA Gig

6 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Dancehall musician Poptain is set to share the stage with Anita Jackson as headline acts in South Africa tomorrow for the sixth anniversary party of Platinum Records.

The event will be hosted at Newtown Music Factory, which the organisers have said can accommodate a large number of people.

Platinum Records boss, Phil Medzani, said all was set for the show as they decided to have the Zimbabwean duo on their anniversary.

"This year we decided to host the bash in South Africa because of Covid-19 restrictions," he said. "It will be at Newtown Music Factory so that we accommodate more numbers, as you know that our restrictions and guidelines are a bit different. We will make sure everyone sanitises upon entrance."

Medzani said they had grown to be a brand and their mission was to promote the Zimbabwean talent based in South Africa.

"We can say we are the plug in the music business in South Africa," he said. "We have seen a lot of Zimbabwean talent and some find it difficult to tap in the market and we link the artistes with shows, producers and even assist in collaborations.

"For the past six years it has been tremendous as we have achieved a lot. Our studio has been open since the lockdown and we are proud that we maximised the time with upcoming artistes who came to record and perfect their work."

Medzani said tomorrow they will not only celebrate the anniversary, but will unveil the new artistes they have been working with.

"Fadza Mutengi" hit singer, Poptain, who is on cloud nine after releasing his collaboration with Nutty O, titled "Kokai" said they were ready for the show.

"South Africa now has become our second home when it comes to performing because of the high demand by our fans," he said. "Last week we were here with Anita in Cape Town, where we performed the "Fire' song."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Survivors to Speak Out in Film About Rape Under Ex-Gambia Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.