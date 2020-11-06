Zimbabwe: Poptain Dates Anita in SA Gig

Dancehall musician Poptain is set to share the stage with Anita Jackson as headline acts in South Africa tomorrow for the sixth anniversary party of Platinum Records.

The event will be hosted at Newtown Music Factory, which the organisers have said can accommodate a large number of people.

Platinum Records boss, Phil Medzani, said all was set for the show as they decided to have the Zimbabwean duo on their anniversary.

"This year we decided to host the bash in South Africa because of Covid-19 restrictions," he said. "It will be at Newtown Music Factory so that we accommodate more numbers, as you know that our restrictions and guidelines are a bit different. We will make sure everyone sanitises upon entrance."

Medzani said they had grown to be a brand and their mission was to promote the Zimbabwean talent based in South Africa.

"We can say we are the plug in the music business in South Africa," he said. "We have seen a lot of Zimbabwean talent and some find it difficult to tap in the market and we link the artistes with shows, producers and even assist in collaborations.

"For the past six years it has been tremendous as we have achieved a lot. Our studio has been open since the lockdown and we are proud that we maximised the time with upcoming artistes who came to record and perfect their work."

Medzani said tomorrow they will not only celebrate the anniversary, but will unveil the new artistes they have been working with.

"Fadza Mutengi" hit singer, Poptain, who is on cloud nine after releasing his collaboration with Nutty O, titled "Kokai" said they were ready for the show.

"South Africa now has become our second home when it comes to performing because of the high demand by our fans," he said. "Last week we were here with Anita in Cape Town, where we performed the "Fire' song."