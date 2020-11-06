Liberia: VR Clean-up is Recipe for Transparent Election

-Liberian entrepreneur

A Liberian entrepreneur and proprietor of the C. E. Enterprise situated on Pipeline Road in Paynesville City outside Monrovia, Edwin Selle Harris says the ongoing clean-up exercise of the voters roll by the National Elections Commission (NEC) ahead of the December 8th special senatorial election will produce free, fair, and transparent election.

Addressing a news conference at his business premises over the weekend, Harris noted the process will also create a level-playing field that will enable every candidate in the race to contest without any excuse whatsoever when the NEC announces final results from the poll.

He says in a democratic society like Liberia, the clean-up exercise by the national electoral body signifies clearly that NEC is committed to conducting not only a transparent election, but encouraging candidates' participation without any hindrance.

He, however, emphasizes the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) senatorial candidate Thomas Fallah will definitely triumph over opposition his rival Senator Darius Dillon on December 8th because he enjoys overwhelming support from the electorate.

Harris reveals that the Montserrado County electoral district #5 Representative Fallah also enjoys support from the youth, who anticipate seeing current development under the administration of President George Manneh Weah.

Commending President Weah for his developmental initiatives, he recalled the President, in his inaugural speech, assured Liberians they will not be spectators in their own economy as evident by dozens of Liberians operating their own businesses and competing with their foreign counterparts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explains that the CDC-led government aims to providing equal business opportunities between foreign and Liberian-operated businesses as a means of sustaining the economy and increase income generation for Liberian-owned businesses.

He admonished the youth of Montserrado County to prepare themselves for the December 8 special senatorial election by ensuring their voter's identification cards issued them by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to participate in the special senatorial elections are safely kept.

Opposition parties here have demanded the national elections Commission to properly clean-up the Final Voter Roll by weeding out duplicated names if the election must be credible and transparent.

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties filed a lawsuit against the National Elections Commission (NEC) before the Supreme Court of Liberia to halt the recently held nation-wide voters roll update exercise due to what they described as multiple registrations of people.

The regional body, ECOWAS, assisted by the United Nations, is helping the NEC to clean up the Final Voter's Roll ahead of the December poll.