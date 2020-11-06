Liberia: Paynesville Photographers to Enjoy U.S.$53, 000 Free Medication

6 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

A one-time Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Liberia Marketing Association and former representative candidate for Montserrado County electoral district #4, Amara Boima Kanneh, has offered US$53,000 free medication for all members of the Paynesville Photographers Association (PAPA). Mr. Kanneh is vying for the chairmanship of the Association.

Making the disclosure in a brief press conference in Paynesville over the weekend, Kanneh disclosed among other things that if he is elected chairman of PAPA, he intends to ensure equitable and transparent leadership, physical and sound youthful representation.

According to him, he will never be a dependent on PAPA but rather exert the Association because he has the requisite experience, education and leadership ability to adequately and efficiently steer its affairs, if elected.

He recalled that for too long members of the Association have been struggling with paying medical fees, something that he has come to change in order to provide safe and healthy environment for photographers working in Paynesville City.

Kanneh, who has also served as Grievance Chairman of Photo Land Lab and Studio; Board Secretary, Petty Traders Union of Liberia; Dean of Students Affairs, Cesto High School, River Cess County, holds a diploma in Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, and currently majoring in Public Administration with Sociology from the University of Liberia (UL), said he would seek to establish a bank account for proper accountability under his leadership. He vowed to unify all PAPA members through an open and accessible leadership.

Touching on his access declaration, Kanneh maintained that he has a business establishment worth US$30, 000 in Paynesville City; four houses in Soul Clinic Community costing US$24, 000, a mini-photo studio with computers and cameras valued US$1, 500 in Bernard Farm, totaling his general assets both in cash and worth to US$55, 500.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

