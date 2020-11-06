Liberia: Court Rules in Ravor of LBDI Employee in Bong

Bong County — The regional Labor Court in Bong County has ruled in favor of a dismissed Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) employee David Gotoba in a case involving the management of LBDI and Gotoba. David Gotoba was dismissed on 26 November 2019.

According to LBDI through a communication which is in the possession of our correspondent, the decision to dismiss David Gotoba came as a result of his failure to exercise due diligence as required which led to the unauthorized processing of four withdrawals in the amount of USD$4,800 from the accounts of various customers.

Following an investigation over the dismissal of Gotoba by the Labor Office of Bong County Region 3, the Supreme Court of Liberia through the Labor Office in Bong ordered the management of LBDI to reinstate David Gotoba.

The communication written to LBDI management by the Supreme Court, a copy of which is also in the possession of our Bong County correspondent states that the defendant LBDI is liable for the wrongful dismissal of complainant David Gotoba. The court orders the bank to reinstate Gotoba or pay his required benefits.

When contacted, the LBDI Gbarnga Branch Manager Eric Sena says he is not aware of the situation and refers this paper to the General Manager of LBDI John Davis. Every effort to contact Mr. Davis through text messages and phone calls proved futile.

Meanwhile David Gotoba expresses happiness in his victory over LBDI for his alleged illegal dismissal and says he has served the Bank for about ten years without any suspension or warning from the management of the bank.

He says he was shocked over his dismissal in December 2019.

Gotoba concludes that he is a man of good character and assures the people of Bong County that his character was tempered with by the management of LBDI and he is happy that he has been vindicated.