Liberia: CSOs Want Police Official in Bong County Changed

Bong — Four Civil Society Organizations in Gbarnga, Bong County have called on the Liberian government to with immediate effect change the assignment of Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Police FedrickNepay.

The group at a major press conference in Gbarnga Wednesday, 4 November claimed that the police official has overstayed in the county and his relationships there are allegedly interfering with his professional duty.

On behalf of the DELTA-Human Rights Foundation, the Foundation for International Dignity, Justice and Peace Commission and CJPS-Liberia, Mr. Jessic B. Cole says it will be quite important if relevant authorities can change Commissioner Nepay's assignment from Bong County to other parts of Liberia.

Mr. Cole claims that Commissioner Nepay has overstayed as police boss, allegedly leading him to build stronger relationship with citizens as a police commissioner.

According to Cole, the CSOs have observed that Commissioner Nepay has built a lot of relationships that are interfering with his professional function which they feel is promoting selective Justice.

Aaron Juahkollie, Executive Director of Foundation for International Dignity, explains that Mr. Nepay has contributed immensely to the security of Bong County and Liberia at large, but he thinks his relationship with community dwellers is hindering his professional work.

Meanwhile, he also urges the judicial branch of government to respond to the plight of Mr. Archie Ponpon who recently set himself ablaze due to unpaid salaries.