Liberia: CSOs Want Police Official in Bong County Changed

6 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Four Civil Society Organizations in Gbarnga, Bong County have called on the Liberian government to with immediate effect change the assignment of Bong County Assistant Superintendent for Police FedrickNepay.

The group at a major press conference in Gbarnga Wednesday, 4 November claimed that the police official has overstayed in the county and his relationships there are allegedly interfering with his professional duty.

On behalf of the DELTA-Human Rights Foundation, the Foundation for International Dignity, Justice and Peace Commission and CJPS-Liberia, Mr. Jessic B. Cole says it will be quite important if relevant authorities can change Commissioner Nepay's assignment from Bong County to other parts of Liberia.

Mr. Cole claims that Commissioner Nepay has overstayed as police boss, allegedly leading him to build stronger relationship with citizens as a police commissioner.

According to Cole, the CSOs have observed that Commissioner Nepay has built a lot of relationships that are interfering with his professional function which they feel is promoting selective Justice.

Aaron Juahkollie, Executive Director of Foundation for International Dignity, explains that Mr. Nepay has contributed immensely to the security of Bong County and Liberia at large, but he thinks his relationship with community dwellers is hindering his professional work.

Meanwhile, he also urges the judicial branch of government to respond to the plight of Mr. Archie Ponpon who recently set himself ablaze due to unpaid salaries.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
U.S. Election 'Leaves a Bitter Taste in African Mouths'
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region
European Crowd1 Scam Exposed for Exploiting Africans, Others
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.