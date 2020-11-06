Liberia: Pre-Packed Election Materials Arrive Ahead of December 8 Elections

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has been informed by at least three sources within the National Elections Commission (NEC) that the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) indeed gave "no objection" to NEC to proceed with the vendor, Unique Enterprise, that "timely supplied" the Commission with the December 8th Special Senatorial Election materials.

Unique Enterprise recently brought into the country, on a chartered flight, the elections pre-packed materials, ahead of the December 8th election.

Before now, there had been media reports insinuating that the company wasn't competent and/or qualified to procure and supply the Commission on time with the materials.

However, sources within the Commission have confided in this newspaper that though PPCC had raised some concerns, but those qualms had nothing to do with Unique Enterprise, which they said is "a very qualified Liberian company, which has done many businesses with and for the Commission in time past."

Our NEC sources told this newspaper that the Commission had sent to the PPCC, on September 28, 2020, all the documents concerning the vendor, Unique Enterprise, seeking no objection to proceed with the contract. Unique Enterprise was one of eight companies invited by the NEC in its international bidding process for the elections pre-packed materials. Of all the companies invited, it was this Liberian-owned company that was the only company that responded.

Our sources confirmed that PPCC contacted all the invited companies to verify the invitation and as to why they did not respond. PPCC did not issue the "no objection" until on October 14, our sources added.

"PPCC first contacted NEC and said they were willing to give a no objection for Unique Enterprise, but they said someone had brought in a complaint, which according to them, they wanted to resolve first before attending to the other request. However, after they had told NEC and NEC replied them that the matter they had raised was in court, they had nothing else to say.

"Then they were prepared to give us (NEC) the single-sourcing letter but then they tried to advocate that NEC should find another contractor, not Unique Enterprise. NEC said 'No, we went through a process to get this vendor. What is PPCC's motive of getting another vendor outside of the procurement process, especially we don't have time on our side.' NEC even told them that since they didn't want the vendor to do the work, they (PPCC) should go ahead and find their own person, who will procure the kind of materials they (NEC) want and deliver them on time, and that if the materials don't arrive in time for the December 8 elections PPCC should take the responsibility. PPCC declined to take responsibility and yet was holding the process. NEC had also told them that they (NEC) were going to alert the public on this matter," another of our sources said.

Apparently, it was due to this caveat from NEC that PPCC on October 14 gave the letter of no objection to NEC to continue with the vendor, Unique Enterprise, that had responded.

"PPCC issued the no objection to NEC to proceed, which is in the possession of NEC. Now why are they (PPCC) saying that NEC did not get a go ahead from them. This whole thing is political from the side of PPCC. You can see the involvement of lawmakers on this issue, saying things they know nothing about, basically lying," one of our sources added.

Some media reports had stated that NEC didn't put out any bid request or invitation to bid. However, FPA has in its possession such from the Commission asking vendors to apply but that vendors should meet certain requirements, including supplying the materials on time and using its own finances to pre-finance the process.

"The National Elections Commission anticipates funding from the Government of Liberia for the 2020/2021 fiscal period and intends to allocate portion of said funding towards the Procurement of Prepacked Kits (Training and Actual) for the 2020 Special Senatorial Election, Representative By-Elections and National Referendum- IFB No. NEC/SSER/ RB/002/2020/2021, for the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections... " a portion of the NEC's invitation reads.

To further show that Unique Enterprise is qualified, our NEC sources said the company has supplied NEC with some of the same materials in times past, including indelible ink, TEE (tamper evident envelopes), etc.

"Look FrontPageAfrica, NEC's current servers that are hosting all of its data, were supplied by Unique Enterprise. Unique brought those things in during the heat of the Covid-19 crisis when no plane was coming in. It contracted DHL services, including establishing the first dangerous goods (DG) account in Liberia with DHL, to bring those three servers that are currently hosting all of the country's elections data."

"Some people have said that dealing with election materials are sensitive issues, but if this company can bring in the servers which are now hosting all of our data, the servers or the other materials, which are more sensitive?," our source rhetorically asked.

"This same man has supplied all these materials and many others, including the laptops and computers that we are using here at the moment."

Still talking about the sensitivity of the materials, our sources said because of the high premium NEC attaches to the elections, they have made the vendor to bring in high quality materials like the indelible inks that just don't get erased after few hours of inking the thumb.

"In fact, let me be frank with you, my brother, Unique took on this initiative themselves. When they brought in the materials, they accompanied them by a certificate from one of the reputable international labs satisfying that the ink won't erase within few hours but within days after the elections. Look my brother, this is one of Liberia's best businessmen - Unique Enterprise. Maybe they want money from the man and the man is refusing, that's why they talking all these things. But they are just lying and they have now turned it political."

Another Source at PPCC

FrontPageAfrica further trying to authenticate the credibility, qualification and competitiveness of the vendor, contacted a PPCC source, who stated that if PPCC had had any qualm with Unique Enterprise, they (PPCC) wouldn't have asked it to send in a bid to supply computers to it.

FrontPageAfrica was informed that on September 7th, PPCC's Procurement Management, with the acquiescence of the entity's Executive Director, had sent out an email to this very same vendor asking it to send in a bid for the supply of laptops. And on Sept 9th they (PPCC) sent a reminder asking for the company to submit its bid.

"It was PPCC which was trying to force in another vendor probably because of some ulterior motives, including financial inducement," the PPCC source alluded.

He added: "Look my brother, there were political hands behind this thing. If they said that NEC didn't go through the process, they should bring out all the documents relating to the December 8th Special Senatorial election that NEC sent us (PPCC)."

Other Ventures of Unique Enterprises

Unique Enterprise is the architect of the establishment of the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) at the Cuttington University Graduate School in Congo Town. Nationals from the Republics of Guinea, Sierra Leone and other places come to Liberia just to take the GMAT exams and their results are sent to the US and Worldwide.

GMAT is a computer adaptive test intended to assess certain analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills in written English for use in admission to a graduate management program, such as an MBA program.

Unique is also the company, which procured and supplied the 1500 KVA transformer that is currently being used at the Capitol Building to supply electricity.

Unique Enterprise has conducted academic placement services for many Liberians who are currently studying in the United States.

Daniel N. Kolubah, Unique Enterprise CEO, when contacted said, "I reserve all comments at this time."