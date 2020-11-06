Liberia: Bong's Senator Henry Yallah Surges Ahead in Pre-Elections Polls

Gbarnga — Bong's senator is leading over his many rivals ahead of the Senate elections, according to an opinion poll conducted by FrontPage Africa. The poll, carried out by our Bong County reporter, shows that Henry Yallah has widened his lead over opposition candidate and Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye by 30.6 percentage points from 29 points in September.

On December 8 Liberian voters will elect 15 new members of the Senate when their nine-year tenure ends. Yallah, of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), is running for re-election against seven candidates - namely: Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye (Collaborating Political Party), independent candidates Menikpakei Dumoe, Dorothy Kwenah Toomann, Mohammed Nasser, Adam Bill Corneh, Benedict Sagbeh and former minister of agriculture Flomo.

The FrontPage Africa poll predicted that Yallah would secure a commanding lead in the elections. Some 33.6 percent of respondents chose the CDC candidate whereas 26 percent indicated they would vote for Moye.

Independent candidate and former minister of agriculture, Dr. Mogana Flomo, Jr. is in third with 7.2 percent support followed by Mohammed Nasser, an independent candidate, with 4.5 percent.

Most of the respondents told FrontPage Africa they would vote for Yallah because his closest rival, Moye, had preached against by-elections in Bong County. Jerry Kerkulah, a street hawker in Palala, Kpaii District, told FrontPage Africa Moye should shelve his Senate ambition and complete his six-year mandate as representative: "I would support Yallah because if Moye wins it would create by-election and he's against by-elections. I didn't want to vote for Yallah but because Moye is in the race and he is the closest rival to Yallah, I would cast my ballot for Yallah," he said.

Kerkulah said both leaders have served the same nine-year period since their elections in 2011 and there hasn't been any significant difference in the county." If we agreed that Yallah hasn't done much over the years we should admit that the Deputy Speaker Moye hasn't done anything for the county in the same vein. The Community College which began almost the same year when Moye and Yallah were first elected remains the same. I don't think there is any significant difference between the two people," he added.

In the same FPA poll, Victor Kolliegbo, a resident of Gbarnga and a partisan of Unity Party, said he would support the second term bid of Yallah because the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is not proving any difference by supporting sitting representatives to contest for elected positions. "What is the difference between the opposition CPP and the ruling establishment when everyone doing the same thing? What message will the CPP preach against wasteful spending on elections when it is doing the same thing the ruling party is doing? What support a deputy speaker, who is the biggest opposition figure in government? For me, I would support Yallah for those reasons because the opposition is no different from the CDC," he said.

Also, Togar Weyea, a resident of Gbarnga, said Yallah deserves re-election because he has done so well to bring back the dividends of democracy to residents of the county. His words: "Serving as senator for nine years has been remarkable for Senator Yallah. If you look at projects he has implemented over the years in Bong County, Yallah has done so well to deserve re-election," he said.

Weyea said records of projects in Bong County over the years have established that no one in the race has had an impact on the county and its citizens than the incumbent.

Moses Borbordee, another resident of Gbarnga, told FrontPage Africa that he would vote for Yallah because of his "idol" Jonah Tokpah, administrator of Bong County Health Team, who is supporting Yallah's re-election. "Jonah Tokpah whom I hold with great deal of respect is supporting the re-election bid of the senator so that's why I am obliged to do just that. Had it not been for Mr. Tokpah I wouldn't have supported the senator but because he's involved with the campaign to ensure the re-election of Senator Yallah I am under revolutionary obligation to do same,' he said.

