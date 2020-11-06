Liberia: NEC Rules in Pre-election Matters

The Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has rendered final rulings in four separate elections cases following mandates from the Supreme Court.

In the first ruling of the Board read by Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, the BOC said after a careful review of the records of the Candidate Nomination Committee as mandated by the Supreme Court, records show that Senator H. Dan Marias has already registered as an Independent Candidate and in view of the above has declared the case, Coalition for Democratic Change by and through its Chairman Molbah Morlu verses Senator H. Dan Marias mute.

Cllr. Amara Sheriff represented the legal interest of the Coalition for Democratic Change and its Chairman Mulbah Morlu.

In the second ruling of the BOC, read by Commissioner Boakai A. Dukulythe board said it was the holding of the Board that the Candidate Nomination Committee did not err and that the decision of the Committee denying and dismissing Mr. Jackson Morlu's complaint was confirmed and affirmed.

The third ruling of the BOC issued today, Tuesday 4 November 2020and read by Commissioner Barsee Leo Kpangbaisaid in the case George B. Samah growing out of the action, application for nomination said the Candidate Nomination Committee did not err when it denied Mr. Samah's nomination appeal after failing to meet all of the requirements set by the Committee. After the ruling was excepted, Cllr. Jimmy Saah Bombo announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

In the final ruling of the Board of Commissioners, read by Commissioner Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, in the case, Mulbah Jarkollie, out of the action, Application for Nomination the BOC holds the decision of its Candidate Nomination Committee that the committee did not err. Commissioner Morgan Awarsaid the decision of the Committee denying and dismissing Mr. Mulbah Jarkollie's complaint was therefore confirmed and affirmed. Cllr. Morgan Awar in the board's ruling said in the case, Candidate Nomination Process, in which Mr. Jarkollie was seeking to reopen or extend the nomination process on ground of illness, the BOC was exercising its Administrative and Regulatory functions and not its quasi-judicial functions as provided by law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the legal representative of Mr. Mulbah Jarkollie, Atty. Steven Karr after taking exception to the ruling also announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

All seven members of the BOC, including Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-chairperson Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, Commissioners Boakai A. Dukuly, Barsee Leo Kpangbai, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, Floyd Oxley Sayor and Josephine Kou Gaye heard the elections cases and signed the rulings.