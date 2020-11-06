Somalia: Two Arrested for Rape and Murder in Bossaso

Police in Bossaso have arrested two men in connection with the rape and killing of a small girl in the area. The two admitted raping and killing Naimo Abdi Mohamed whose body was found in the city's Raf and Raaho neighbourhood.

One of the suspects, Mohamed Abdi Farey, told local media of how they abducted the young girl and tied her hands with a turban before raping her. They then strangled her with the same piece of cloth before they ran over the victim with their car and fled.

Local Police Chief, Col. Hussein Ali Mohamud said the culprits were arrested by police who launched investigations immediately after the incident.

He added they would be produced before the courts once investigations were complete and thanked security officers and all those who volunteered information leading to the arrest of the culprits.