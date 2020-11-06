Africa: Simba and Yanga Line Up for 'Kariakoo Derby'

Tanzania greatest football rivals Simba and Young Africans lock horns this Saturday (7 November) at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, as Tanzanian Premier League enters its matchday 10.

This is the fourth meeting between both sides this calendar year, with each team having won once and one game ended in 2-2 draw.

Yanga, as Young Africans is well known, enjoys a perfect start in the Tanzanian league, having won seven times and drew twice in their nine fixtures, while their rivals Simba lost twice in the same number of matches to jeopardize their chance of defending the title.

The "Kariakoo derby" was rescheduled from 18 October to 7 November to give both teams enough time to prepare.

The hosts Yanga look for a chance to revenge their 4-1 loss when both sides last met in the FA Cup semifinal last July.

Yanga Burundian trainer Cedric Kaze believes his side is in good shape to overcome champions Simba but acknowledges that the game will be tough for both teams.

"We had some tough away fixtures, but we managed to come out with seven points out of nine. I believe that we are in a good shape for the derby," said Kaze who guided Yanga to three victories and one draw in his four games in charge since his appointment last month.

"It will not be an easy match. We have few more days to prepare and see how we will approach the game. Our target is to win all games, and this derby is very important," he added.

Meanwhile, Yanga captain Deus Kaseke believes his side is well prepared to face Simba this Saturday.

"The derby is always tough. It is very different from all the games that we have played so far. I believe that we have prepared well for it, and the best team will win," he said.

On the other side, and despite losing two of their last four games, Simba still believe they are in good shape and well organized to face their archrivals Yanga on Saturday.

Simba captain, Shomary Kapombe noted that every player likes to feature in the derby, and that his side is ready for it, with their main target being the three points to close the gap with the teams on top of the table.

"This is the derby, and every player wants to play. We are ready for it. We understand that Yanga is a good team, but we will take this game very seriously to win," Kapombe said.