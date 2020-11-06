Ghana: Akufo-Addo Has Fulfilled His Promises to Oti Region, We Will Do Same On Dec 7 - Sall Chiefs

5 November 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Paramount Chief of Likpe traditional area, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, has pledged the support and commitment of the chiefs and people of the four paramountcies in the area - Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe - towards the development of the nation, enshrined in the NPP quest for another term in office.

Speaking on behalf of the four Paramount chiefs at a durbar in honour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at Likpe Mate on Wednesday, Nana Alloh said the government's prompt response to the area's needs clearly shows it is fulfilling its promises, and it is now up to the people to reciprocate this with their thumbs.

"I recall when we petitioned the President, through your Excellency the Vice President, for a new Region, and the warm reception we received from the President and the NPP. True to his word, our desire to have a new region, after decades of asking, has been granted by the NPP.

"We have also been asking for a new district to be created for us, and I am reliably informed that this request will be granted in a few days.

"We continue to see the effect of the policies you have introduced such as Free SHS.

"We appreciate the efforts of the NPP in addressing our infrastructure challenges, especially our roads and schools. We are grateful, and sincerely hope that our gratitude will be expressed in votes in the December 7 elections. The enthusiasm that has met your visit is an indication of our intent."

Addressing the chiefs, Vice President Bawumia assured that the dream of a new district is on course, with legal backing just a few days away.

The NPP, he indicated, is a party for all, and the government of President Akufo-Addo will continue to pursue an agenda of holistic national development through the implementation of broad-based policies and programmes.

"Forget the propaganda that NPP does not care about you. Everyone of our policies and programmes touch the life of every Ghanaian for the better. Give Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP another four years, and witness the transformation of lives," he pledged.

