Malawi: Church Organizes Powerhouse Business Summit On November 7 in Blantyre

Powerhouse Community Outreach International Ministry is set to host entrepreneurs to a Powerhouse Business Summit 2020 at Blantyre Teachers' Training College in Malawi's commercial capital, Blantyre.

The church's founder and overseer, Pastor Dr. Clement Nkhoma, told Nyasa Times in a telephone interview on Friday that the purpose of the seminar is to equip the body of Christ with the right skills and knowledge that can help them succeed in their various business enterprises.

"We have invited a number of speakers, which include Chief Treasury and International Markets at NBS Bank, Benedicto Nkhoma, Toyota Malawi General Manager, Andrew Katimba, Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa of the High Court of Malawi and the managing director of Graham Carr, Victoria Nkhoma.

"We believe that the church has a huge responsibility to reach out not only to the spiritual being of a person, but also their economic well-being by teaching them how they can run successful businesses whilst maintaining their relationship with God," said Nkhoma.

"The church teaches the spiritual aspect of business, but we don't ignore the physical aspect of business also. So, apart from the spiritual principles, it is also our responsibility to create an environment where people can learn the physical principles that make business go far," he added.

Nkhoma emphasized that the Bible is not, in any way, against Christians working or doing business to earn money.

Rather, the Bible discourages believers to love money more than they love Jesus Christ.

"It's the love of money that is the root of evil. It's how we understand the Bible. The Bible doesn't say money is evil, but the love of money that is evil. So, there is nothing wrong for the church to teach Christians how to do business because we want business people in our church to have a competitive advantage in their industry," he explained.

Nkhoma emphasized that churches have the moral and spiritual obligation to teach business leaders to have a competitive advantage in their industry.

He said in accordance with Luke 19: 1-10, the church holds the responsibility to teach its faithful to realize its need for Jesus first before money.

"You can have both positional and financial success, but without Jesus there is a significant void in my life. Position plus money minus Jesus = an empty life," he said.

He further stated that the church is mandated to teach believers how they can get their products to their customers easier.

"The church can teach you to play to your strengths, good planning, to pay price necessary for success and to prioritize accomplishment over activity just like Zacchaeus accomplished the task he set out to do.

"The church can also teach you to value people, the difference between sensing opportunity and seizing it and to take risks just like Zacchaeus took three risks during this passage. He risked his reputation, relationships and resources," said Nkhoma.

According to Nkhoma, entry to the summit will be free.