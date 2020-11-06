Zimbabwe: Kaitano Switches Focus After League Win

ZIMBABWEAN coach, Kaitano Tembo, has already switched focus to SuperSport United's MTN8 semi-final, second leg showdown against Bloemfontein Celtic tomorrow.

The two teams battled their way to a 1-1 draw in the first game in Pretoria.

Tembo guided SuperSport United back to winning ways, in the DStv Premiership, as they beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

The visitors looked on course to claim a priceless point, on their travels, only for Teboho Mokoena to net a late winner for the hosts.

The three points moved SuperSport United into fourth place, on the log standings, a point behind Mamelodi Sundowns, Baroka FC and Swallows FC.

SuperSport United have won two and lost one of their first three league matches.

Stellenbosch remain win-less and plunged into 12th place after the loss.

Both teams had chances, in an action-packed match, with Nathan Sinkala and Bradley Grobler going close to breaking the deadlock for their respective teams in the first-half.

The two coaches rung the changes in the final 25 minutes and Mokoena's introduction paid timely dividends for Tembo.

Rested for the MTN8 second-leg semi-final versus Bloemfontein Celtic tomorrow, Mokoena proved his quality as he fired home trademark shot from range in the 87th minute, which left Lee-Raoul Langeveldt rooted to his spot.

Tembo said he was already focusing on the Cup match tomorrow.

"We wanna get to the final and we are still optimistic that we will get to the final, though it's not going to be easy because we are also playing a very good team," said Tembo.

"A team also determined to get to the final.

"So, we will really have to give it our best on the day, especially from our experienced players, I think they will really have to dig deep for us to get a positive result and we are very positive about that."

Meanwhile, in-form Zimbabwe international forward, Prince Dube, scored again for his Tanzanian side, Azam FC, in a 3-0 win over Dodoma Jiji yesterday.

The Warriors' forward complete an emphatic win for his side with the final goal. The victory swept Azam back to the top of the table as they opened a two-point gap on second-placed Young Africans.

Yanga, though, have a game in hand.

Azam have won eight, drawn one and lost one of their 10 league games and Dube, who has been targeted by some top clubs across the continent, has been a big part of their early success.