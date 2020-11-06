Sudan: JEM Preaches Peace in Dinder Locality

Dinder — The Executive Director of Dinder Locality in Sennar State, Muzamil Abdel-Sadiq, has welcomed Justice and Equality Movement's (JEM) delegation headed by Sultan Ibrahim Abakar which is currently visiting the locality.

Abdel-Sadiq expresses his pleasure on the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement that took place in Juba recently, pointing out that the agreement has found wide welcome from the components of the Sudanese people.

Abakar, on his part, indicated that their visit comes to promote peace, affirming that the signing of the peace agreement came to improve the situations in the country.