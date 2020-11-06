Sudan: Country Gears Up for Celebrations of Reception of Leaders of Peace Parties

Khartoum — The information committee of the celebrations of reception in the country of the leaderships of parties signatory to the Peace Agreement held a meeting at the premises of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) here today and discussed comprehensive information plan for the promotion of the peace agreement and its importance through all media institutions.

The celebrations commence on the 15th of current November and would be preceded by wide-ranging media programs to shed light on the Peace Agreement and its political, economic and social effects on the country.