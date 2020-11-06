Sudan: Press Conference

Khartoum — The information committee of the celebrations of reception in the country of the leaders of parties signatory to the Peace Agreement organizes a press conference at SUNA Press Forum next Sunday at 02:00 pm on the importance of the agreement and its positive effects on the IDPs and refugees.

Representatives of a number of parties signatory to the Peace Agreement are to speak in the forum on the importance of peace and its positive reflections on the economy of the country, the security arrangements, cultural and ethnic diversity and the role of women and youth in making the peace process a success.