Sudan: Jamiel - Efforts Underway for Convening Eastern Sudan Consultative Conference

5 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Secretary General of the United People's Front for Liberation and Justice and member of the Leadership Office of the Revolutionary Front Abdel-Wahab Jamiel has explained that the consultative conference of eastern Sudan is intended to resolve some issues that may not tackled and avails an opportunity for those who did not participate in Juba negotiations.

Jamiel, speaking to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), added that the conference should have been held within 45 days from the date of the signing, noting that however dates are delayed for all clauses of the agreement.

He pledged that they would work for convening the conference as soon as possible so that eastern Sudan would enjoy security and stability, indicating that they are making contacts with the government to set a date for the convocation of the consultative conference.

Jamiel affirmed that realization of peace in Sudan is considered as great achievement by the transitional government, hoping that Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel-Wahid Nur and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdel-Aziz Al Hilu would join the peace march soon.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

