Somalia: PM Roble Tours Mogadishu Airport

5 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Thursday toured Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport to inspect extensive activities at the airport as well as the various sectors of the facility including aviation, meteorology and Immigration.

The Prime Minister's visit was aimed at speeding up the processes at Aden Adde International Airport, a dispatch indicated.

He urged airport officials "to feel a sense of national responsibility" in working at the airport and promised to improve services at Aden Adde International Airport and other aviation hubs in the country.

The Prime Minister said the government is focuses on improving the airports to tap into opportunities that come with Somalia recovering from decades of civil war and insecurity, with flights increasing day by day.

