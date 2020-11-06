Zimbabwe/South Africa: Young Mighty Warriors Face Hosts SA

The Young Mighty Warriors make their debut at the COSAFA Championships this afternoon when they meet hosts South Africa in the Under-17 women's regional tournament.

The match is at The Oval at Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth.

Coach Annie Konje leads her troops into the battle knowing fully well the threat posed by the hosts Bantwana.

The Mighty Warriors were beaten 0-1 by Tanzania on Wednesday.

Skipper Emmaculate Msipa was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 74th minute and will miss the next match against Botswana on Sunday.

Zimbabwe could still make it to the semi-finals should they beat Botswana comprehensively and other results go in their favour.

"Losing to Tanzania really hurt us," Msipa told The Herald from Port Elizabeth.

"We didn't expect to lose the match, they were not that good.

"In the first 20 minutes, we put them under pressure and got about four clear chances but we didn't utilise those chances.

"We were hurt, but it's part of the game.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), our main objective was for the senior players to blend with the junior players

"We were not under pressure but we just want to go into the match and get exposure and, above all, enjoy the game after a long lay-off.

"As the captain, I didn't expect the red card. The referee, I feel, was too harsh, her decision was very poor.

"Even most fouls were going against us, I feel she didn't have a good match."

She said he understands her responsibilities to lead from the front.

"I was gutted, as the captain, I am supposed to lead from the front," said Msipa.

"We still have a chance to progress. Tanzania have three points and we need three points against Botswana.

"I think we will sail through.

"I am motivating my teammates, after the red card, I know it was very difficult for them, but I have told them that they should also fight for me.

"They know they are carrying the country's flag on their shoulders and are ambassadors of Zimbabwe, so we just need to keep focused.

"There are few senior players in the team, they understand we have been in these positions before.

"Vice-captain Danai Bhobho will lead the train well, win the match on Sunday and then we will see how it goes."

COSAFA have released the fixtures for the COSAFA Men's Under-17 and Under-20 competitions in Nelson Mandela Bay later this month.

Both competitions provide a platform for two finalists to earn their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year as zonal qualifiers.

The COSAFA Under-17 competition will get underway on November 19 with a Group A clash between Zimbabwe and Angola.

The COSAFA Men's Under-20 Championship will start on December 3, with 11 teams, competing in a three-group format.

Zimbabwean teams, in both age groups, are set to meet South African opposition.

The Under-17 squad is expected to be announced this week.