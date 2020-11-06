Africa: 'KNUST Best in Ghana, 12th in Africa'

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been adjudged the best university in the country by the US News and World Report rankings for 2021.

The US News and World Report is a multi-platform organisation that ranks and evaluates universities based on their research performance and rating by members of the global academic community.

KNUST, in a press release signed by the Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the Public Relations Officer of the University, said the university was also ranked 12th best in Africa beating over 40 Universities in Africa.

The statement noted that KNUST obtained a global score of 48.2 as against the previous years' score of 42.4 allowed it to take the 12th position in Africa beating the University of Casablanca Hassan in Morocco, the University of Makerere in Uganda and the Ain Shams University in Egypt who took the 13th, 14th and 15th positions respectively, with KNUST placing higher than the University of Ghana which took the 24th rank.

"The University also made an improvement in research with a total of 1,075 an improvement on last year's score of 1,044, a regional research reputation of 20 and 1,522 publications.

"The University also published 1,323 books, presented 1,564 papersat various conferences, 16 normalised citation impacts and a total of 945 citations," the statement said.

Additionally KNUST secured 1,336 publications that were among the 10 per cent most cited papers, 852 percentage of total publications were among the 10 per cent most cited, 885 of highly cited papers were among the top 1 per cent and 166 percentages of highly cited papers were among the top 1 per cent most cited.

The statement also added that the KNUST Medical School was ranked 264thbest in terms of Clinical Medicine globally and had an overall score of 55.5.

"The Schools also attained Clinical Medicine global research reputation of 591, regional research reputation of 23, Clinical Medicine publications of 856 articles, Clinical Medicine normalized citation impact of 15 and total citations of 405," the statement noted.

KNUST, with respect to collaboration, had 477 international collaborations relative to the country and 23 international collaborations. "This latest ranking placed the KNUST as the best and most prestigious University in Ghana", the statement added.