Ghana: GFA to Launch 2020/21 Season Today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today launch the 2020/21 football season at the studio of Max TV, a free to air channel, at 6pm.

The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events put together to usher in the new season.

The Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.

The second tier competition, Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, while the Women's Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

The launch will be broadcasted live on Adepa TV, channel 247 and Max TV, courtesy of broadcast partner StarTimes Ghana.