Rwanda Opens High Commission to Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Ghana

Rwanda on Wednesday opened its High Commission in Ghana with the aim of strengthening the bilateral ties between both countries.

Situated at Dzorwulu in Accra, the chancery would among others enhance the relationship between Ghana and Rwanda.

The Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta said, the excellent relations between both countries dated back from 1994 during the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda when a Ghanaian contingent led by General Henry Kwami Anyidoho under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda-UNAMIR remained behind to save thousands of Rwandans from death when other UN troop contributors decided to leave.

"The people and government of Rwanda are grateful towards Ghanaians for that commitment which is also a testimony of the bond that exists between our peoples," he said.

He indicated that the established diplomatic relations between Ghana and Rwanda had been materialised by the continued engagement between the leadership of the two countries at the highest level.

He said the decision to make an investment in the future would be based on a firm conviction that there was a huge potential to strengthen the many links and interests that both countries shared for the benefit of its people.

Dr Biruta said the signing of a General Co-operation Agreement between both countries on Monday would help enhance co-operation in areas such as trade and industry, tourism, and education.

He said both countries were working to conclude bilateral agreements in the justice sector as well as in the areas of finance and trade of which he was convinced it would be finalised soon.

Dr Biruta was of the view that agreements in finance and trade would unlock a number of potential business opportunities between the two countries.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said Ghana-Rwanda relations was anchored on true and sincere relationship which was evidenced by the many exchanges in political, economic, security, trade and investment fields.

She said both countries continued to co-operate at the multilateral level on major issues of regional and global concern for the benefit of Ghanaians and Rwandans.

She stated that the opening of the new chancery would provide both countries with the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation.

Ms Botchwey reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to the shared values of the bilateral relations which were underpinned by mutual respect, democracy and good governance, respect for the rule of law and human rights and the maintenance of the international peace and security.