Ghana: Fifty Stakeholders Train in Labour Migration

5 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH Ghana through the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, GGC-Programme Migration & Diaspora, has partnered with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) to train over 50 stakeholders in labour migration.

The three-day training workshop, which is being held at Akosombo, is to enhance the built capacity of stakeholders in migration governance ahead of the launch of the National Labour Migration Policy.

In addition to capacity building, the workshop will sensitise the Technical Working Group on the implementation of the recently approved National Labour Migration Policy.

This will cover the principles, objectives and strategic areas of the National Labour Migration Policy.

In his opening remarks, Head of the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, Benjamin Woesten, said there was a strong linkage between migration and development.

He reiterated the German government's continuous commitment through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), to support Ghana to leverage the potential of migrant workers through policy related advice and training.

This, Mr Woesten said constituted an important part of the global working force and to the growth and development of their countries of destination as well as in countries of origin through knowledge sharing, skills acquisition, remittances, among others.

He added that the contribution of labour migration to national development could not be underestimated reiterating that the realisation of the objectives of the Labour Policy would require the collective effort of all actors.

The soon-to-be-launched National Labour Migration Policy (2020-2024) provides a coordinated framework that seeks to promote good governance in the management of labour migration policy issues in order to protect the rights of migrant workers and maximise the sustainable development impacts.

Policies that shape Labour Migration are recognised in many countries as an important aspect of the national development process.

This is because it presents important opportunities for a significant number of jobseekers to be recruited between countries of origin and destination.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

