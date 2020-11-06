Ghana: Okraku Lauds Jamie Leweling Ghana Call-Up

5 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku, has given thumps-up to new Ghana call-up Jamie Leweling, believing the Germany-based youngster has what it takes to feature for the senior national team.

"He's 19-year-old, an offensive player and I think per his qualities, he holds a good future," he stressed.

Last Friday, Coach CK Akonnor named his squad ahead of the 2021 AFCON double-header qualifiers with Sudan - handing Leweling his maiden invitation.

The talented midfielder, who plies his trade with Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga Two, represented Germany at the youth levels, but still eligible to represent Ghana.

His inclusion, though, has raised eye-brows by most Ghanaians.

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Hello FM yesterday, Mr Okraku lauded the inclusion of the youngster, recalling that Leweling was recommended by the Technical Director of the FA.

"Jamie Leweling was recommended by Bernhard Lippert who is a German coach to CK Akonnor.

"CK travelled twice to watch him play and considering all the information we had, we thought it was imperative to bring him to the team," he asserted.

