Tanzania: Diamond, Zari Reunion Hopes Rise As She Lands in Tanzania

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan's relationship with her baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, appears to have taken a turn for the better after the former landed in Tanzania to a warm reception by the singer.

Zari jetted into Dar es Salaam last night together with their two children Princess Tiffa and Prince Nillan.

Videos shared on social media capture the excited singer personally receiving them at the airport.

The 'Jeje' singer looked ecstatic to see his children for the first time in three years and carried them in his arms.

Zari broke up with Diamond in 2017 during Valentine's Day after he confessed that he had cheated on her with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Since then the two had not been on speaking terms, with Diamond claiming that Zari was denying him access to his children.

Zari's decision to visit Tanzania with Diamond's children has raised eyebrows among their fans amid hopes they will finally make up.

These new developments come a few months after Diamond broke up with his Kenyan singer girlfriend and mother of one of his children, Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha and Diamond broke up in March after dating for a year.

